Escaped Inmate From Bemidji Apprehended in St. Cloud

An inmate who escaped from custody on Friday has been apprehended. According to the Beltrami County Sheriff Department, Keanu Joseph Major, 22, was taken into custody in St. Cloud on Tuesday evening.

On Thursday evening, Major was involved in a fight at the Beltrami County Jail and required additional medical attention, according to the Bemidji Police. Major was transferred to Sanford Medical for evaluation, during which time, he escaped from custody after going to the bathroom.

Law enforcement officials searched the area but were unable to find the man. The escape prompted a CodeRed notification across the county.

At 7 AM, Bemidji Police Officers responded to North Country Insulation in Bardwell Park on a report of a stolen vehicle. Officials were unsure if the theft was related to the escape, but asked the public to be on the look out for the tan Chevrolet Silverado.

At 11 AM, Major was reportedly seen exiting a vehicle in the Lake George area. Law enforcement officials searched Hubbard County but Major was not located.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says additional details about the incident and arrest will be released on Wednesday.