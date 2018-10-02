Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Eryk Haapajoki Announced As 2018 Brainerd Citizen Of The Year

Rachel Johnson
Oct. 2 2018
Leave a Comment

A member of the Brainerd community was surprised this morning at his workplace when the Brainerd Community Action committee and the Brainerd Jaycees announced he had been named the 2018 Citizen of the Year.

Eryk Haapajoki was named Citizen of the Year for his dynamic leadership in the community. The award is given every year to a living nominee who has volunteered services that are above and beyond normal employment or business pursuits. The services they performed have contributed to the welfare of the community for an extended period of time.

“Eryk was chosen because he has a laundry list of good qualities and it was an obvious choice for the selection committee. He’s an outstanding member of this community and is very involved with a ton of things and he just simply deserves it,” explained Holly Holm who is the Brainerd Community Action Executive Director.

Eryk’s friends and family surprised him during a morning staff meeting at Consolidated Telephone Company in Brainerd. According to Brainerd Community Action, he was honored for his unique ability to touch many hearts with his genuine personality and his ability to pull people together for the benefit of many. He was also noted as a wildly ambitious visionary with contagious enthusiasm.

“I’m very humbled. There’s a lot of love in this room and I work with a lot of great people. I have great family and great friends and it just takes you all inside right now,” said Haapajoki.

A Distinguished Service Awards banquet will be held on October 25 at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd to honor Haapajoki and other community members.

 

 

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Nominations Sought for Brainerd Distinguished Service Awards

Brainerd Celebrates History With Four Days Of Events

Wounded Warrior Softball Brings In The Whole Community

Officials Investigate Winners Of Ice Fishing Tournament

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

JH said

Until this comment.... Read More

Bryan Krantz said

Much appreciation to LPT News for covering this event. There was a lot of hard... Read More

Loretta Rivera said

Wow a story without mentioning race of perps....refreshing!... Read More

Owen Truesdell said

This is a terribly misleading headline - yes they're have to switch but they'll... Read More

Latest Story

BSU Football Bounces Back To Win Over Wayne State

Posted on Oct. 2 2018

Latest Stories

BSU Football Bounces Back To Win Over Wayne State

Posted on Oct. 2 2018

BSU Women's Hockey Falls To Clarkson On Saturday

Posted on Oct. 2 2018

BSU Volleyball Falls To SW Minnesota State

Posted on Oct. 2 2018

Bemidji Boys Soccer Takes Win Over East Grand Forks

Posted on Oct. 2 2018

MN House 5B and 5A Candidates Debate The Issues

Posted on Oct. 2 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.