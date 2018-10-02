Eryk Haapajoki Announced As 2018 Brainerd Citizen Of The Year

A member of the Brainerd community was surprised this morning at his workplace when the Brainerd Community Action committee and the Brainerd Jaycees announced he had been named the 2018 Citizen of the Year.

Eryk Haapajoki was named Citizen of the Year for his dynamic leadership in the community. The award is given every year to a living nominee who has volunteered services that are above and beyond normal employment or business pursuits. The services they performed have contributed to the welfare of the community for an extended period of time.

“Eryk was chosen because he has a laundry list of good qualities and it was an obvious choice for the selection committee. He’s an outstanding member of this community and is very involved with a ton of things and he just simply deserves it,” explained Holly Holm who is the Brainerd Community Action Executive Director.

Eryk’s friends and family surprised him during a morning staff meeting at Consolidated Telephone Company in Brainerd. According to Brainerd Community Action, he was honored for his unique ability to touch many hearts with his genuine personality and his ability to pull people together for the benefit of many. He was also noted as a wildly ambitious visionary with contagious enthusiasm.

“I’m very humbled. There’s a lot of love in this room and I work with a lot of great people. I have great family and great friends and it just takes you all inside right now,” said Haapajoki.

A Distinguished Service Awards banquet will be held on October 25 at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd to honor Haapajoki and other community members.