Erskine Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash in Polk County

A 39-year-old Erskine man has died in a motorcycle crash in Polk County.

The crash was reported around 1 on Sunday afternoon on County Road 38, about a mile and a half north of Highway 2. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a passerby found Travis Shimpa lying in the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

According to a press release from Polk County, it appears Shimpa was northbound on County Road 38, which is a gravel surfaced road, at the time of the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office says the crash is under investigation, and no further information will be released.