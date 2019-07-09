Erksine Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Motorcycle Crash

A 72-year-old man was injured in a motorcycle crash in Guthrie Township at around 2:59 p.m. on Monday, July 8.

According to the State Patrol, a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Norman Allan Salverson of Erksine was traveling northbound of Hubbard County Road 118 on highway 71 as a funeral procession was heading south. A semi-trailer truck moved to the shoulder for the procession, and Salverson swerved around the semi-truck to the right and entered the ditch. The Minnesota State Patrol said, the motorcycle jumped a driveway approach, struck a mailbox and landed on its side.

Salverson was taken to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center in Bemidji with life-threatening injuries.

Passenger, Shirley Delacruz Uang, 59, of Scottsdale, Arizona who was riding with Salverson suffered non-life -threatening injuries. She was also taken to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.