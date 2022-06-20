Lakeland PBS

Erin’s Wish Fundraiser to Help Cancer Patients

Hanky HazeltonJun. 20 2022

Erin Broadhead, who at 50 years old lost her fight with colon cancer this past December. Erin had just one request, to spend a weekend full of activities and entertainment with people she loved dearly. This would be a way to give back to the Courage Cabinet which financially supports cancer patients.

A Crosby family and their friends have organized a fund-raiser this summer in memory and honor of their mother and friend.

The event will be held in Ironton on July 30, at 11 a.m. There will be a bag tournament with prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places beginning at 3 p.m., a variety of food and a dunk tank will be available. A meat raffle will take place at 6:30 p.m. along with a live concert with the band Yesterdaze at 8 p.m., and the winners of a cash raffle drawing will be announced later.

The fun continues on Sunday with a pancake breakfast starting at 8 a.m. and a motorcycle run at 10 a.m.

Her son Reid Peterson is organizing Erin’s Wish together with his brothers Fletcher and Mason and numerous friends. They plan to promote the event with a float in Crosby’s Fourth of July parade.

“This fund-raiser will be way more than she ever imagined,” said Peterson. “Actually seeing the impact the Courage Cabinet had on her was huge; this was really important to her and it was important for her to pay if forward.”

The amount of funds distributed to cancer patients at CRMC has increased every year. Last year, a total of $33,000 was awarded and through May this year, $20,000 has been distributed. With the soaring price of gas, the amount of gas cards needed is expected to increase substantially.

The Courage Cabinet’s vision is that all who face cancer can do so with dignity, confidence, and serenity. In addition to Erin’s Wish, Courage Cabinet funds are raised through CRMC’s annual Kaleidoscope event and the generosity of local donors. Every dollar donated remains in the community and goes to local families. For more information about the fund or to make a donation, visit https://cuyunamed.org/news-events/kaleidoscope-support-courage-cabinet

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

