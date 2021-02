Click to print (Opens in new window)

After 23 years, a woman is once again champion of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon in Minnesota. Erin Letzring beat Ryan Redington by just seven seconds. Arman Rahman reports.

17 mushers participated in this year’s marathon.

