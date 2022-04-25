Erika Bailey-Johnson Seeking DFL Endorsement for House District 2B

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Bemidji woman has announced plans to seek the Minnesota DFL endorsement for House District 2B in northern Minnesota.

Erika Bailey-Johnson works as Sustainability Director at Bemidji State University and is a member of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians. According to a press release, she grew up hunting, trapping, and fishing in rural Grand Rapids and Williams, MN.

She says she was asked to consider running for office this year when the new District 2B lines were drawn to include much of the greater Bemidji area while also including both Leech Lake and White Earth reservations.

“I don’t have all the answers, but I have developed an inclusive process through decades of experience that has proven to solve complex issues,” said Bailey-Johnson in a press release. “I am a good listener and look forward to figuring out how I can best help our district with strong, energetic advocacy in St. Paul. There is a lot of work to do, and I feel confident I have the skills, work ethic, and broad base of support to get us on a better path.”

The DFL endorsing convention for District 2 is being held April 30th, with the general election on November 8th, 2022. Current state Representative Matt Bliss earned the Republican endorsement for that election earlier this month.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today