Erickson Resigns From Bemidji City Council

Five-term councilwoman Nancy Erickson submitted her resignation Wednesday. In her letter to City Manager Nate Mathews, she said “the council is moving Bemidji in fundamental directions” she cannot support and that she is “no longer able to effectively represent citizens with confidence.”

It is expected that at the next meeting of the City Council on September 20, the council will pass a resolution declaring the vacancy, as her resignation is effective immediately. There will be a special election to fill the seat, but due to new state laws, that election cannot take place until February.

Erickson’s resignation comes a day after a tense meeting where the council voted 4-3 to move towards terminating the Sanford Center operating relationship with VenuWorks.,

