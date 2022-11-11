Lakeland PBS

Eric Klang Elected as Crow Wing County Sheriff

Ryan BowlerNov. 11 2022

Out of the many races in Crow Wing County on Election Day, the one for the sheriff’s position was one of the most anticipated. After results were tabulated, current Pequot Lakes Police Chief Eric Klang will return to the role of Crow Wing County Sheriff after being elected on Tuesday.

After months of preparation along with different campaigning methods, including placing signs, doing debates, and going door-to-door, the effort paid off for Klang.

Klang started his law enforcement career in Crow Wing County part of a drug task force back in 1990. In 2002, Klang was elected Crow Wing County Sheriff and served one term from 2003 to 2006. Now, he will return in 2023 after winning 58.66% of the vote to beat incumbent sheriff Scott Goddard.

Klang said he was able to learn a lot from his time as Pequot Lakes Police Chief that will only benefit him moving forward.

By — Ryan Bowler

