Saturday, April 16 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join Eric Clapton, one of the world’s great guitarists, and an all-star team of six-string heroes for the legendary festival filmed in Dallas. Performers include Jeff Beck, Sheryl Crow, Los Lobos, Peter Frampton, John Mayer, Bonnie Raitt and more.