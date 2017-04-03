EpiPens Recalled Across The World

There’s a recall tonight for the drug that treats those who suffer from severe allergic reactions.

EpiPens across the world are being recalled due to errors in the delivery system of how the medicine was being administered.

The recall originally affected regions outside of the United States, but those errors were recently discovered here as well.

The EpiPens being recalled were dispensed between December 2015 and July 2016, however only EpiPens with certain lot numbers and expiration dates are being recalled.

The possibility of errors is the main reason why EpiPens come in two-packs, according to medical experts.

Below is a list of lot numbers and expiration dates for the recalled EpiPens.

Product with dosage/NDC Number/Lot Number/Expiration Date

EpiPen Jr. 2-Pak Auto Injectors, 0.15mg/49502-501-02/5GN767/April 2017

EpiPen Jr. 2-Pak Auto Injectors, 0.15mg/49502-501-02/5GN773/April 2017

EpiPen 2-Pak Auto Injectors, 0.3mg/49502-500-02/5GM631/April 2017

EpiPen 2-Pak Auto Injectors, 0.3mg/49502-500-02/5GM640/May 2017

EpiPen Jr. 2-Pak Auto Injectors, 0.15mg/49502-501-02/6GN215/September 2017

EpiPen 2-Pak Auto Injectors, 0.3mg/49502-500-02/6GM082/September 2017

EpiPen 2-Pak Auto Injectors, 0.3mg/49502-500-02/6GM072/September 2017

EpiPen 2-Pak Auto Injectors, 0.3mg/49502-500-02/6GM081/September 2017

EpiPen 2-Pak Auto Injectors, 0.3mg/49502-500-02/6GM088/October 2017

EpiPen 2-Pak Auto Injectors, 0.3mg/49502-500-02/6GM199/October 2017

EpiPen 2-Pak Auto Injectors, 0.3mg/49502-500-02/6GM091/October 2017

EpiPen 2-Pak Auto Injectors, 0.3mg/49502-500-02/6GM198/October 2017

EpiPen 2-Pak Auto Injectors, 0.3mg/49502-500-02/6GM087/October 2017