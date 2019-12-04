Environmental Group Plans To Sue Minnesota DNR Over Failure To Protect Lynx

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP)- An environmental group has put the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on notice that it plans to sue the agency for failing to protect Canada lynx from trappers. The Center for Biological Diversity says it’s ready to sue, saying the state has failed to comply with a 2008 court order that’s meant to protect lynx from being caught by trappers seeking other species. The group says state and federal agencies have documented captures of 16 lynx over the past decade in traps that were set for other species in Minnesota, including six that resulted in deaths of the rare cats.