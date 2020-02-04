Entries Being Accepted For Park Rapids Sculpture Trail
The City of Park Rapids and the Park Rapids Arts and Culture Advisory Commission are calling for entries for their Sculpture Trail.
The deadline for entry is April 30th. Qualifiers will be notified of the results of the contest by May 15th and can install their work up until May 27th.
Entry forms are available by calling City Planner Andrew Mack at 218-732-3163 or by email at a.mack@arvig.net.
