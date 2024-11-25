Nov 25, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Entrance to MN State Parks Free This Coming Black Friday

If you’re looking for something to do this upcoming Black Friday, remember that entrance to all Minnesota state parks is free that day.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers four Free Park Days each year, and the one for this quarter always comes the day after Thanksgiving. DNR officials say the Free Park Days are to ensure everyone has the chance to experience the peace and beauty of Minnesota’s state parks and recreation areas.

All 75 state parks and recreation areas are waiving their entrance fees on November 29th, although the parks will be minimally staffed that day. More information on the Free Park Day program can be found on the DNR website.

