Enrollment Up at Minnesota State Colleges & Universities for 3rd Straight Year

Minnesota State says it has seen an increase in enrollment across its system for the third straight year.

A press release says as of the 30th day of the 2025 fall term, enrollment increased 5.2% at Minnesota State colleges (which include Central Lakes College in Brainerd and Staples and Northwest Technical College in Bemidji). It increased 2.3% at Minnesota State universities (such as Bemidji State University) and increased 4.2% for the system as a whole.

This year’s enrollment gains follow an increase of 7.7% for the system as a whole in 2024 and 2.3% in 2023, according to Minnesota State.

Officials say the increase is driven largely by initiatives focused on keeping the cost of college affordable for all Minnesotans while delivering in-demand programs and quality instruction that prepares students for the workforce. They say preliminary data shows that in this fall term, 9,639 students are benefiting from the state North Star Promise scholarship program, which provides free college tuition for Minnesota students with a family adjusted gross income (AGI) below $80,000.

Other factors cited as possible reasons for enrollment increases include Workforce Development Scholarships, the state’s Direct Admissions Minnesota program, and low tuition costs at Minnesota State colleges and universities.