Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Enrollment Decline at Bemidji State University

Destiny Wiggins — Oct. 17 2019

For the second year in a row, BSU has a retention rate of 71% or higher. This year’s retention rate of 72.3 % which measures the percentage of students entering classes during a fall term who return to the institution the following fall, fell just one-tenth of one percent short of its 2018 rate of 72.4 percent.

Bemidji State University conducts an official fall enrollment count on the 30th day of classes to coincide with official Minnesota State system-level enrollment data. Reporting on the 30th day allows sufficient time for students to drop or add courses. This offers a clear understanding of the institution’s enrollment.

BSU’s Fall 2019 30th headcount is 4,898. Undergraduate students make up 4,504 and the remaining number are graduate students. The total represents a decline of approximately 4.7 percent in undergraduate enrollment and 3.7 percent in graduate enrollment.

However, last year’s headcount was 5,126, a decline by 238 students for fall 2019. That makes a 4.6% decrease in the total enrollment, including both undergraduate and graduate students.

Enrollment growth remains an important part of Bemidji State’s long-term plans and a number of recent investments have been made to help the university pursue its goals. In the last year, BSU has added new positions with specific roles in student recruitment as part of its five-year Strategic Plan. These positions include an out-of-state recruitment specialist, in the Office of Admissions and a recruiting and outreach specialist in the American Indian Resource Center. The University has also reorganized its International Program Center, adding a new director with specific international recruitment responsibilities.

Michelle Frenzel Executive Director of Enrollment Management stated “We’re still in the early stages of these new initiatives, and are expecting to see their efforts begin to positively impact our enrollment beginning as early as Fall 2020.”

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Deer Spotlight Surveys To Be Conducted By Bemidji State Students

All-Campus Health Fair Held For BSU and NTC Students

Bemidji State University Buries Centennial Time Capsule

BSU Hosting Week Of Activities For 100th Homecoming

Latest Story

A Bemidji Woman Is Charged For Depriving a Vulnerable Adult

A Bemidji woman has been charged with one count criminal neglect in deprivation of a vulnerable adult. According to the Beltrami County District
Posted on Oct. 17 2019

Latest Stories

A Bemidji Woman Is Charged For Depriving a Vulnerable Adult

Posted on Oct. 17 2019

Local Students Receive Jim Lawson Memorial Scholarship

Posted on Oct. 17 2019

Bemidji Football Finishes Regular Season With Loss To Moorhead

Posted on Oct. 17 2019

North Central Football Finishes Season Unbeaten With Win Over South Ridge

Posted on Oct. 17 2019

Brainerd Football Falls Against St. Cloud Tech

Posted on Oct. 17 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.