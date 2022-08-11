Lakeland PBS

Enjoying Boat Life on Whitefish Chain Near Crosslake

Ryan BowlerAug. 10 2022

Boating season is at its absolute peak right now as the middle of August approaches, making it the perfect time to get up to Crosslake to experience one of the most beautiful and highly recognized lake chain communities in the state, the Whitefish Chain.

With over 14 different lakes to explore all connected through different channels and waterways, you could spend an entire day out on the chain and never see the same place twice. But no matter where you go, one thing you will always see is people having fun, soaking up sun, and taking in the scenery that is the state of 10,000 lakes.

Those islands can be found scattered throughout the lakes, which are surrounded by 115 miles of shoreline. All that space is sure to satisfy anyone’s recreational wants and needs.

Whether you own your own boat or need to rent one from your local boat club, the city of Crosslake is designed for everyone to be able to get out and enjoy the legendary lake life that Minnesota has to offer. Crosslake is a highly traveled-to destination for summer getaways due to the lake life culture that really defines what the Brainerd Lakes Area is all about.

By — Ryan Bowler

