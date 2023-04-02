Enhanced Distracted Driving Enforcement Campaign Running Through April

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Law enforcement agencies across Minnesota will be adding extra enforcement to crack down on distracted driving.

Over the past four years, one in every 11 crashes in the state involved distracted driving. Last year, distracted driving contributed to 126 injuries and 22 deaths.

On Friday, a couple who lost their son in a distracted driving crash nearly 10 years ago pleaded with motorists to think about others when behind the wheel.

“The driver who hit Phillip didn’t set out that day to kill someone, but she made a very selfish choice to use her phone,” said Greg LaVallee, speaking with his wife Amy at a press conference hosted by the Department of Public Safety. “And when you think about it, all of us when we go through a normal day, all Minnesotans go through a normal day, we rarely ever do anything that has the potential to kill someone. That is, except driving.”

The enhanced driving enforcement campaign runs the entire month of April.

