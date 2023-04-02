Lakeland PBS

Enhanced Distracted Driving Enforcement Campaign Running Through April

Lakeland News — Apr. 2 2023

Law enforcement agencies across Minnesota will be adding extra enforcement to crack down on distracted driving.

Over the past four years, one in every 11 crashes in the state involved distracted driving. Last year, distracted driving contributed to 126 injuries and 22 deaths.

On Friday, a couple who lost their son in a distracted driving crash nearly 10 years ago pleaded with motorists to think about others when behind the wheel.

“The driver who hit Phillip didn’t set out that day to kill someone, but she made a very selfish choice to use her phone,” said Greg LaVallee, speaking with his wife Amy at a press conference hosted by the Department of Public Safety. “And when you think about it, all of us when we go through a normal day, all Minnesotans go through a normal day, we rarely ever do anything that has the potential to kill someone. That is, except driving.”

The enhanced driving enforcement campaign runs the entire month of April.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

More Info Released on Fatal Crash in Wadena County on Monday

Multiple Injuries Sustained in Two-Vehicle Crash East of Bowlus

Rochester, MN Woman Charged with Aiding Offender in Mille Lacs Co. Homicide Case

Bemidji Woman Found Guilty of 2nd Degree Murder in Fatal Christmas Shooting

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.