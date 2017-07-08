DONATE

Energy Efficient Paws & Claws Rescue & Resort Finally Opens In Hackensack

Haydee Clotter
Jul. 7 2017
Betty and Jack Thomas wanted to leave an impact on the place they call home. They’ve done that with the grand opening of the Paws & Claws Rescue & Resort in Hackensack. About two hundred people showed up with excitement and ready to celebrate.

Paws & Claws Rescue & Resort Ribbon Cutting

‘This is the start of a long journey to help all of the homeless animals that are here in our county find their forever homes,” said Paws & Claws Rescue & Resort Founder Betty Thomas.

As soon as you walk into the 13 thousand square foot building, you can’t help but smile after reading this sign. The energy efficient facility is equipped with solar panels and quality HVAC systems. Animals will be housed in the adoption or boarding wing.

“We are able to board 33 dogs in our dog runs and then we have a space for 48 cats and kittens,” said Paws & Claws Rescue & Resort Coretta Czycalla. “In our adoption wing we can hold 20 dogs, then we can hold up to about 25 cats or kittens too.”

Construction began in September 2016 and today guests took a tour of the cat condos and dog kennels. Paws & Claws will not only be a place for homeless animals, it’ll provide something else for the community.

“More jobs, it means more economic growth to our area,” said Thomas.

Housewarming gifts also apply to pets and guests made sure to make them feel welcome  by dropping off pet food and toys.

“All of it will cut down on other expenses that we would have,” said Thomas.

Paws & Claws Rescue & Resort Dog Kennel

Jerre Petersen, has worked with the Thomas’ and as a fellow business owner wanted to show his support and says so many will benefit from Paws and Claws.

“The facility that’s going to offer so much for people that are here on vacation or live here,” said Petersen. “They can have a place that they can bring their pet to for boarding, things like that. It’s going to be very helpful for everyone.”

Anyone looking for a pet to complete their family will have a new place to do so.

hclotter@lptv.org

