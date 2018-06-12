Endeavour on Masterpiece
July 29 at 8pm
Shaun Evans returns for a fifth season of the popular series as the young Endeavour Morse, before his signature red Jaguar but with his deductive powers already running in high gear. Roger Allam also returns as Endeavour’s mentor, DI Fred Thursday, for more crime-solving in 1960s Oxford.
