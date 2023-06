Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Sunday, June 18 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

An orchestra soiree, a much-anticipated performance and an abandoned warehouse are scenes for a trio of deaths. Morse’s investigation turns up an unsettling connection to the past. Thursday gets a tempting offer, as does Joan.