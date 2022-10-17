Lakeland PBS

Enbridge Will Pay $11 Million to Settle Line 3 Pipeline Violations

Lakeland News — Oct. 17 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — State regulators say Enbridge Energy, the owner and operator of the Line 3 pipeline project in northern Minnesota, will pay more than $11 million after investigations identified water quality violations and three aquifer breaches related to the pipeline’s construction.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Department of Natural Resources on Monday announced the results from investigations of water quality violations and aquifer breaches related to the construction project. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison also said he has filed a misdemeanor criminal charge against Enbridge for taking water without a permit at the Clearbrook aquifer.

A statement from Enbridge said that the charge will be dismissed following one year of compliance with state water rules.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

1st Guilty Pleas Entered in $250M Federal Food Program Fraud

Judge Says Army Corps Acted Appropriately in Issuing Line 3 Permit

Forestry Field Day Held in Randall to Inform Private Landowners

Watercraft Inspectors Prevent Introduction of Starry Stonewort to Lake Superior

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.