Lakeland PBS

Enbridge to Ramp Up Construction on Line 3 Project

Destiny Wiggins — May. 26 2021

Enbridge Energy says they’re ready to pick back up with construction on their Line 3 project starting next month.

Winter construction started on December 1, 2019 after the project received final permits, and it was 50% complete on April 1 when mainline construction went on a two-month planned hiatus.

“Winter construction has gone very well, and the project is on track for completion late this year,” said Barry Simonson, Director of Line 3 mainline construction. “This is a planned two-month hiatus and most pipeline workers will begin coming back to the project in May, with construction restarting on or around June 1. Depending on the type of work they do, some workers may move on to other projects. Others are using this time to be with their families.”

The company will pick back up with construction in June and expect to have it complete within the fourth quarter this year.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

New Chronic Wasting Disease Cases Prompt Concerns Over Spread

Construction Completed on Affordable Housing Project in Bemidji

Many COVID-19 Restrictions Ending, Not Eviction Moratorium

438 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Wednesday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.