Enbridge to Ramp Up Construction on Line 3 Project

Enbridge Energy says they’re ready to pick back up with construction on their Line 3 project starting next month.

Winter construction started on December 1, 2019 after the project received final permits, and it was 50% complete on April 1 when mainline construction went on a two-month planned hiatus.

“Winter construction has gone very well, and the project is on track for completion late this year,” said Barry Simonson, Director of Line 3 mainline construction. “This is a planned two-month hiatus and most pipeline workers will begin coming back to the project in May, with construction restarting on or around June 1. Depending on the type of work they do, some workers may move on to other projects. Others are using this time to be with their families.”

The company will pick back up with construction in June and expect to have it complete within the fourth quarter this year.

