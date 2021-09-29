Lakeland PBS

Enbridge says Line 3 Replacement Complete, Opens Friday

Nick UrsiniSep. 29 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Enbridge announced Wednesday that the upgrade and expansion of its Line 3 pipeline across Minnesota is complete and will become operational on Friday.

The Canadian-based company’s President and CEO Al Monaco said in a statement that the pipeline “will soon deliver the low-cost and reliable energy that people depend on every day.”

The project was completed despite stiff opposition from tribes, environmentalists and others that the 337-mile (542-kilometer) pipeline violated treaty rights, would worsen climate change and would risk spills. Enbridge said it was necessary to replace and expand a deteriorating pipeline built in the 1960s.

The line starts in Alberta, Canada, and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing Minnesota en route to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin.

Enbridge said its completion restores the pipeline’s full capacity of 760,000 barrels per day.

Opponents have challenged the pipeline’s permits in court to no avail. They’ve also unsuccessfully sought to convince President Joe Biden, who canceled a key permit for the Keystone XL pipeline soon after taking office, to intervene.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

DNR Fines Enbridge $3.32 Million for Failure to Follow Environmental Laws

Militia Leader Gets 53 years in Minnesota Mosque Bombing

biking

Dirt Bike Crash Results in Injuries Near Pine River

Line 3 Blockade Leads to 23 Arrests in Clearwater County

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.