Enbridge Says Line 3 Project Expected to Be Completed on Time

Work has resumed on Enbridge’s Line 3 project.

Enbridge stopped construction on some parts of the pipeline due to seasonal restrictions back in April. After restarting construction on the pipeline on June 1, Enbridge officials say they have made significant progress in just three weeks.

Enbridge officials also say the project is expected to be complete on time in the fourth quarter of this year.

