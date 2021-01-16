Enbridge Says Line 3 Pipeline Project on Schedule

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Enbridge Energy officials say the Line 3 oil pipeline project remains on schedule.

After more than six years of review by regulatory and permitting bodies, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency approved the project last November. Work kicked off on this maintenance and safety-driven replacement project after final permits were received on Dec. 1. Enbridge says currently over 4,000 people from the skilled trades are working on Line 3.

The project will replace a deteriorating 1960s-era pipeline with a new pipe made of thicker steel, which Enbridge officials say will make the pipeline safer. Work currently going on along the 340-mile route varies depending on region, from clearing trees and preparing temporary roads and work sites for safe construction, to stringing and welding pipe.

Enbridge claims the project is already creating family-sustaining and mostly local construction jobs, millions of dollars in local spending, and additional tax revenues.

