DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Enbridge Line 3 Opponents To Rally At Capitol Before Hearing

Sarah Winkelmann
Sep. 28 2017
Leave a Comment
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A series of 18 public hearings in nine cities on Enbridge Energy’s proposal to replace its Line 3 oil pipeline has moved to the Twin Cities.

At issue is whether the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission should grant a certificate of need for replacing the 1960s-era pipeline, which carries Canadian crude from Alberta across Minnesota to Wisconsin.

Tribal and environmental groups plan to rally against Line 3 at the Capitol at 4 p.m. Thursday, then march to the 6 p.m. hearing at a St. Paul hotel.

The Commerce Department says Enbridge has failed to establish the need for the project.

But Enbridge says Line 3 is a critical piece of its network. Supporters turned out heavily at Tuesday’s first hearing in Thief River Falls.

The PUC plans to decide in April.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Minnesota Commerce Department Recommends Against Line 3 Plan

Protestors Briefly Shut Down Construction On Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 Pipeline

Large Crowd Gathers In Bemidji To Comment On Proposed Oil Pipeline

Staples Community Members Discuss Oil Pipeline Environmental Review Findings

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tony Rickerl said

Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More

Miles said

That's me -Miles... Read More

David huff said

That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More

Darren P said

Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More

Latest Story

Dementia Screening Added To Wellness Visits

As patients go for their annual wellness visit a wide range of health aspects are reviewed and tested. “Part of the annual wellness visit is
Posted on Sep. 28 2017

Latest Stories

Dementia Screening Added To Wellness Visits

Posted on Sep. 28 2017

Twins Clinch First Playoff Appearance Since 2010

Posted on Sep. 28 2017

MnDOT Wants Your Participation In Bike And Walk To School Day

Posted on Sep. 28 2017

Golden Apple: Students Learn About Native American History At Schoolcraft Learning Community

Posted on Sep. 28 2017

Bemidji Football's Beberg And Bieberdorf Pacing The Offense

Posted on Sep. 28 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.