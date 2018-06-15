Lakeland PBS
Enbridge In Bemidji Breaks Ground On Solar Project

Shirelle Moore
Jun. 14 2018
Enbridge in Bemidji has officially broken ground on a new solar panel energy test project.

The solar installation is expected to produce exactly 20,000 kilowatts of power annually, resulting in a potential reduction of $2,100 to Enbridge’s energy bill. Enbridge says they’re excited to start reducing their carbon footprint and to be working with two Native American owned businesses.

Jennifer Smith, the community engagement manager for Enbridge, says, “Behind this banner, this summer we’re going to be constructing four stands which were designed and are being manufactured and built by Wells Technology. This will be the first commercial sale and use of those products for them and EW & C will be the contractor, actually installing them here on sight putting them in the ground, and so we’re really excited to be able to work with these companies on this project!”

Enbridge says the panels are expected to be fully installed by the end of summer.

Shirelle Moore
