Enbridge Energy said construction on the new Line 3 is approximately 50% done. The company says they’re happy with the progress they have completed, but they also mentioned a recent shutdown has paused their construction.

Enbridge says they’ll start revamping for construction in mid-May, with hopes of getting construction back underway on June 1.

