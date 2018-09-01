Enbridge, Fond du Lac Band Reach Agreement On Line 3 Replacement

Enbridge Energy and the Fond du Lac Band of Superior Chippewa have reached an agreement regarding the construction of the Line 3 replacement pipeline.

The agreement allows a replacement pipeline for Line 3 to be built along the existing corridor through the reservation with a comprehensive set of safety, environment, economic and financial benefits to the band. Some benefits include protection of wild rice waters and the removal of the old Line 3 pipeline. With the changes, the band will also have access to portions of the reservation that were previously inaccessible. Enbridge has also agreed to comply with the band’s laws, as well as state and federal laws regarding environmental protection.

The right-of-way through the reservation will expire in 2039. After that, the band can reassess matters regarding the pipeline.