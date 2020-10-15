Lakeland PBS

Enbridge Finishes 12-Mile Section of Line 3 Pipeline in North Dakota

Lakeland News — Oct. 14 2020

Enbridge Energy officials say they have completed a small section of its Line 3 crude oil pipeline replacement project in North Dakota, leaving only the Minnesota stretch that has been challenged by state officials and others.

The company says that more than 400 construction workers started on the 12-mile North Dakota project in August. Line 3 starts in Alberta, Canada and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing northern Minnesota en route to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, WI. The company has also completed the Canadian and Wisconsin portions of the pipeline.

Plans to complete the 337-mile line in Minnesota have been approved by the independent Public Utilities Commission, but they’re facing a third appeal from the state Commerce Department.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

In Focus: Mosiac Installed at BSU’s New Hagg-Sauer Hall

Historic Crow Wing County Courthouse Celebrates 100 Years

Moose Subspecies in MN Denied Endangered Species List Protections

MN Senate Rejects Walz’s Commerce Commissioner Pick

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.