Enbridge Finishes 12-Mile Section of Line 3 Pipeline in North Dakota
Enbridge Energy officials say they have completed a small section of its Line 3 crude oil pipeline replacement project in North Dakota, leaving only the Minnesota stretch that has been challenged by state officials and others.
The company says that more than 400 construction workers started on the 12-mile North Dakota project in August. Line 3 starts in Alberta, Canada and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing northern Minnesota en route to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, WI. The company has also completed the Canadian and Wisconsin portions of the pipeline.
Plans to complete the 337-mile line in Minnesota have been approved by the independent Public Utilities Commission, but they’re facing a third appeal from the state Commerce Department.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.