Lakeland PBS

Enbridge Fails to Meet Aquifer Cleanup Deadline in Minnesota

Lakeland News — Oct. 18 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Enbridge has failed to meet a deadline set by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for cleaning up a site where an aquifer ruptured during construction of the Line 3 oil pipeline.

The DNR had given the company until Friday to repair the damage to the artesian aquifer near Clearbrook. Regulators will require compensation for the additional time it takes to stop the groundwater flow.

The Star Tribune reports that regulators are also investigating two other sites where the company may have caused additional groundwater damage. Enbridge spokeswoman Juli Kellner says the company is “fully cooperating” with the DNR.

Line 3 starts in Alberta, Canada, and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing Minnesota en route to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Minnesota DNR Announces Funding Proposal to Address 2021 Drought Impact

Indigenous Leaders Deliver Petitions, Demand Stop to Line 3 Operations

Deer Deaths in Houston and Winona Counties Caused by Midge-Borne Virus

Minnesota Halts Deer Importation, Movement Within State

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.