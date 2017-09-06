Enbridge Donates To Sanford Health Foundation
The Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota received a boost from Enbridge after a donation to support its cardiology program.
The Sanford Health Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports the enhancement and expansion of health care services, state-of-the-art technology and facilities to provide health and healing for the region, according to a press release.
If you’re interested in supporting the Foundation contact Sanford Health at 218-333-5515.
