Employee Shortage Impacts Brainerd Lakes Area Businesses

Chris BurnsAug. 12 2021

Following shutdowns, capacity limits, and other issues from the COVID-19 pandemic, an ongoing employee shortage has been affecting local Brainerd businesses over the past summer. The Brainerd area has over 2,000 jobs available as of right now, but many business owners are struggling to fill positions.

Employers are desperate for employees, and the shortage is mostly hurting local businesses, which are trying to use this year’s profits to make up for last year’s losses.

Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce President Matt Kilian says businesses have been increasing wages and benefits to attract workers. Some employers blame increased unemployment benefits, claiming it causes prospective employees to not want to work.

Since March of this year, people on unemployment have been receiving an extra $300 per week. That is set to end in the first week of September.

