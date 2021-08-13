Employee Shortage Impacts Brainerd Lakes Area Businesses

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Following shutdowns, capacity limits, and other issues from the COVID-19 pandemic, an ongoing employee shortage has been affecting local Brainerd businesses over the past summer. The Brainerd area has over 2,000 jobs available as of right now, but many business owners are struggling to fill positions.

Employers are desperate for employees, and the shortage is mostly hurting local businesses, which are trying to use this year’s profits to make up for last year’s losses.

Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce President Matt Kilian says businesses have been increasing wages and benefits to attract workers. Some employers blame increased unemployment benefits, claiming it causes prospective employees to not want to work.

Since March of this year, people on unemployment have been receiving an extra $300 per week. That is set to end in the first week of September.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today