Emmaville Inn and Cafe Selling T-Shirts To Raise Funds for Cancer Patients

The Emmaville Inn and Cafe, located north of Park Rapids, is collecting funds to donate to the Sanford Health Foundation to support those going through cancer treatment.

After Emmaville store owners Dayne Then and Rod Host were diagnosed with breast cancer and melanoma, respectively, and went through individual treatments last year, they decided to raise funds to help local people battling cancer. The store is selling t-shirts and giving proceeds to the Park Rapids Area Transportation and Lodging Fund through the Sanford Health Foundation.