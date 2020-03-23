Lakeland PBS

Emergency Fund For Local Non-Profits Applications Available

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 23 2020

The United Way of Bemidji Area has created an emergency fund to help support local non-profits with unexpected expenses due to COVID-19.

The emergency fund will support access to food, emergency needs, elderly care to those most vulnerable in the community and other unexpected expenses.

Grant applications are now being accepted and all funds raised will be distributed by April 30th. Immediate needs will be addressed within one week. Agencies may apply more than once for the funds, especially for those who need help immediately.

The United Way Worldwide has waived their 1% fee for any local United Way hosting emergency funds related to COVID-19. All of the donations will go to local charitable organizations helping those impacted by those impacted.

Applications can be found here.

 

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

