Emergency Food and Shelter Funding Available To Beltrami Residents

Chantelle Calhoun — Jul. 10 2020

The United Way of Bemidji announced this week that emergency food and shelter funding is available to area residents.

The Beltrami County area has been awarded two different funding phases, that will run concurrently and have only one
application. Applications for Emergency Food and Shelter funding are available through Saturday, August 1st.

The federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program has provided $21,671 of grant money, and the CARES Act has provided $30,896 in funding. The Emergency Food and Shelter Board has a total amount of $52,567  that will be used to award local agencies to help Beltrami County residents with emergency food and shelter needs.

Applications may be accessed by visiting Emergency Food and Shelter Program, under Our Work, atwww.UnitedWayBemidji.org.
Completed applications must be submitted to: United Way of Bemidji Area, Attn: Emergency Food and Shelter Local
Board, PO Box 27, Bemidji, MN 56619.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

