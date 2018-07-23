Emergency Center at Essentia Health Undergoing Renovations

Community members needing emergency assistance at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center should use the main entrance of the hospital for the next couple of weeks.

Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center embarked on a $1 million dollar renovation to the emergency department today, July 23rd. The project forces the hospital to close its emergency entrance until August 8th.

“This project will improve patient privacy and create a more comfortable experience for patients and their families,” Essentia Health noted in a news release. “Patient care continues as construction crews rotate into different areas. The new layout will make it easier for patients to navigate and flow more efficiently through the emergency department.”

The emergency department at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center is open 24 hours, 7 days a week. Anyone experiencing an emergency should dial 911 or head to the nearest emergency room. This includes suffering chest pain, having trouble breathing, suffering from a trauma, or needing care not during Urgent Care or Convenient Care clinic hours.