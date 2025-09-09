Ely Police Warn of Someone Possibly Tampering with Kids’ Bicycles

Police in Ely are warning parents and guardians that someone may be tampering with kids’ bicycles.

According to a press release from the Ely Police Department, officials have received multiple reports this year of front tires coming off of children’s bicycles while being ridden, resulting in injuries. They say based on the circumstances, these incidents may not be accidental but could be the result of someone intentionally tampering with the bikes.

Authorities are asking parents and guardians to regularly check children’s bikes and teach them how to look for loose or tampered parts, as well as to bring bikes inside at night and avoid leaving them unattended when possible. They are also asking for the public’s help in locating the person or person’s responsible for tampering with the bikes.