Tuesday, February 28 at 8:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

The singer-songwriter and the 60s hitmaking composer collaborate on the 1998 album Painted From Memory. Their magical sessions were captured in this episode, hosted by David Byrne.