Lakeland PBS

Ellison, Other State AGs Offer Target Help After Harassment, Violence for Pride Merchandise

Lakeland News — Jun. 21 2023

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is co-leading a coalition to offer the Target Corporation help following recent backlash.

Announced in a press release yesterday, the coalition looks to work against anti-LGBTQIA harassment following the introduction of Target’s latest collection of Pride merchandise. Ellison is co-leading the group of 15 other attorneys general with Massachusetts AG Andrea Campbell.

The group acknowledges that Target pulled items because of harassment, violence, and other criminal acts against employees and customers. But they said that pulling the items can send “a message that those who engage in hateful and disruptive conduct can cause even large corporations to succumb to their bullying.”

Target pulled some items from their collection in response to the threats and even moved displays from the front of the store to the back in some Southern states.

The release from the Office of the Attorney General says that Minnesota and other state have laws that protect employees against hate-based intimidation, harassment, threats, or attacks. The coalition encourages Target to reach out to law enforcement or even attorney general offices for help. They say they area “ready, willing, and able to work … in the spirit of progress, inclusivity, and equality.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Proposed Minnesota Nickel Mine Begins Environmental Review, Would Supply Tesla If Approved

Over 2,300 Motorists Cited During Most Recent MN Click It or Ticket Campaign

Man Convicted of Killing North Dakota Student Moved from Death Row to Florida Prison

Brainerd’s Relationship Safety Alliance Brings Back Fundraising Gala

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.