Ellison Campaigns in Brainerd for State Attorney General

With the primaries less than a month away, State Representative Keith Ellison was in Brainerd today campaigning for his position as State Attorney General.

About 30 community members came out to the Local 218 restaurant and bar to talk with Ellison and express some of their concerns. Ellison held about a 90 minute round table discussion with those who attended. He says he is leaving Congress to try and become the State Attorney General because he can make change happen faster if elected.

The primaries will be held on August 14th.

To hear more from Keith Ellison about what he wants to do if elected as the State Attorney General, listen to the video below.