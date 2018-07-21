Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Ellison Campaigns in Brainerd for State Attorney General

Anthony Scott
Jul. 20 2018
Leave a Comment

With the primaries less than a month away, State Representative Keith Ellison was in Brainerd today campaigning for his position as State Attorney General.

About 30 community members came out to the Local 218 restaurant and bar to talk with Ellison and express some of their concerns. Ellison held about a 90 minute round table discussion with those who attended. He says he is leaving Congress to try and become the State Attorney General because he can make change happen faster if elected.

The primaries will be held on August 14th.

To hear more from Keith Ellison about what he wants to do if elected as the State Attorney General, listen to the video below.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Swanson Facing Pressure to Drop Nolan as Gubernatorial Running Mate

Open Your Heart Campaign to Match Funds Donated to Food Shelves in July

Essentia Health Renovation

Celebration Held For Lakeland News

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

J.C. Bender (@Solexander) said

"...Koochiching County Deputy Mastin..." Is he related to Bemidji's Police Ch... Read More

Rhonda Dockendorf said

Thank you Revive Minnesota Team for coming to invest in our community!! Bless yo... Read More

David Eischens Jr. (Davey Wayne) said

First time viewing this segment, it is so awesome to see these kids learning and... Read More

Shane Lee said

I am STOKED about the 20 for 20 stories!... Read More

Latest Story

Brainerd Recruiting Company Holds Change Of Command

A Change of Command ceremony took place today at Cragun’s Resort in East Gull Lake. The ceremony was for a First Sergeant who is retiring and for
Posted on Jul. 20 2018

Latest Stories

Brainerd Recruiting Company Holds Change Of Command

Posted on Jul. 20 2018

Swanson Facing Pressure to Drop Nolan as Gubernatorial Running Mate

Posted on Jul. 20 2018

Open Your Heart Campaign to Match Funds Donated to Food Shelves in July

Posted on Jul. 20 2018

Little Falls Man Sent To Hospital After Alcohol Related Crash

Posted on Jul. 20 2018

Highway 169 In Aitkin To Close July 23 Through 26

Posted on Jul. 20 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.