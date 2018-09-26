Elephant Man to Play at Central Lakes College in Brainerd
Central Lakes College (CLC) in Brainerd opens its performing arts season later this week with the playing of Elephant Man.
Elephant Man is the first of four productions that the Brainerd Community Theater will put on at CLC this year. The performers consist of students at CLC and members of the community. The play may remind people of the 1980’s film Elephant Man, but it is not a direct adaptation.
Elephant Man opens on Thursday, September 27th, and will run for six performances concluding on Thursday, October 4th. All performances start at 7:30 p.m. in the Chalberg Theatre.
Performances will be held on:
Thursday, September 27th
Friday, Sept. 28th
Saturday, Sept. 29th
Tuesday, October 2nd
Wednesday, Oct. 3rd
Thursday, Oct. 4th
To hear more about Elephant Man listen to the director, Patrick Spradlin, in the video below.
