Lakeland PBS

Elementary Students in Fosston Donate Thousands of Socks for #Socktober Event

Betsy Melin — Oct. 30 2020

An elementary school leadership group in Fosston organized a sock drive for the month of October. Today, they collected their final results and donated thousands of socks.

The Magelssen Student Leaders group is comprised of 18 students between the fourth and sixth grades, and they came up with the idea of giving back by collecting socks. The results went above and beyond what was expected, with 2,812 pairs ultimately collected.

The socks were brought to a local food shelf today with additional pairs being donated to be distributed across Polk County.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Bemidji School Board Discusses Staffing Issues Regarding Distance Learning

A Look Inside Bemidji High School During COVID-19

Golden Apple: Fosston Schools Seeing Exciting Changes and Additions

Bemidji Area Schools Seeing Decline in Enrollment

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.