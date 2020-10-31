Elementary Students in Fosston Donate Thousands of Socks for #Socktober Event

Click to print (Opens in new window)

An elementary school leadership group in Fosston organized a sock drive for the month of October. Today, they collected their final results and donated thousands of socks.

The Magelssen Student Leaders group is comprised of 18 students between the fourth and sixth grades, and they came up with the idea of giving back by collecting socks. The results went above and beyond what was expected, with 2,812 pairs ultimately collected.

The socks were brought to a local food shelf today with additional pairs being donated to be distributed across Polk County.

