Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Elderly Woman Reported Missing West of Blackduck Found After Search

Oct. 1 2019

An elderly person reported missing Monday was found alive today near Hagali Township.

On Monday, September 30, 2019 at approximately 9:00 PM, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center received a report of an elderly family member, who suffers from a dementia related illness, missing in the 22000 block of Everts Road NE (County Road 23) in Hagali Township, which is located approximately 19 miles northeast of Bemidji.

The family reported the elderly female had been alone for approximately 10 minutes when they discovered that she had wandered off. Family and neighbors had looked for approximately one hour before calling the Beltrami County 911 Center and reported the 81-year-old female missing.

The initial response by Deputies included a K9 team but after approximately two hours of searching Deputies, family and friends were unable to locate the missing person, and a larger search team was deployed to include a large contingent of Beltrami County Deputies, Minnesota State Patrol Troopers, MN DNR Conservation Officers and Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office equipped with a forward-looking infrared equipped drone. Air support was not available due to the inclement weather conditions.

Personnel, family, friends and neighbors continued to search throughout the night and early morning hours, but after day break at approximately 7:40 AM, a neighbor reported locating the elderly female approximately 1-1/2 miles away from where she went missing from in a wooded ravine that she had fallen into and couldn’t get out. Deputies reported no obvious signs of injury, but she was alert and talkative and treated for hypothermia.

She was transported from the woods to an awaiting Blackduck Ambulance and then transported to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center for treatment.

No other information is available for release.

Destiny Wiggins

Contact Lakeland News

Destiny Wiggins
dwiggins@lptv.org

Related Posts

Two Juveniles Arrested After Pursuit Of Stolen Red Lake Ambulance

Sheriff K9 Team Apprehends Two Wanted In Vehicle Theft And Pursuit

Bemidji Law Enforcement Trains On How To Respond To Mental Illness

32-Year-Old Man Dies In Head-On Crash Near Blackduck

Latest Story

Two Juveniles Arrested After Pursuit Of Stolen Red Lake Ambulance

Two juveniles were arrested by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office after a pursuit of a stolen Red Lake Ambulance early Sunday morning.
Posted on Oct. 1 2019

Latest Stories

Two Juveniles Arrested After Pursuit Of Stolen Red Lake Ambulance

Posted on Oct. 1 2019

Pumpkin Growers Gather In Gonvick For Pumpkin Days

Posted on Oct. 1 2019

BSU Football Takes Tough Loss Against UMD

Posted on Oct. 1 2019

Brainerd Volleyball Ekes Out Win Against Pequot Lakes

Posted on Oct. 1 2019

Brainerd Girls Tennis Gets Win Over Fergus Falls

Posted on Oct. 1 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.