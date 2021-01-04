Lakeland PBS

Elderly Woman Helped Out of House Fire in Bemidji

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 4 2021

An elderly woman was helped out of a house fire in Bemidji this past weekend.

On Saturday at about 10:33 a.m., the Bemidji Fire Department responded to a house fire west of Bemidji. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke exiting the rear portion and attic of the house. An elderly woman and two pets were assisted out of the home by Beltrami County deputies and a firefighter.

Firefighters were on scene for about three-and-a-half hours, and the fire did cause extensive damage to the house and personal belongings. However, the fire did appear to be accidental in nature.

The fire department was assisted at the scene by the Solway Fire Department, Beltrami County Sheriff, and Bemidji Ambulance Service.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

