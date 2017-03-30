DONATE

Eight-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured In Grand Rapids Shooting

Mar. 30 2017
A 29-year-old man is dead and his eight-year-old son is in critical condition after a shooting at a home in the southeast part of Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids Police Department officials say the man’s mother found him dead and the boy injured this afternoon at the home located in the 1300 block of 4th Street Southeast.

The investigation is ongoing but the authorities say the public should not be worried.

“We have no reason to believe that the public is any danger,” said Grand Rapids Assistant Police Chief Steve Schaar.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received a 9-1-1 call of a medical emergency at the home at 3:47 p.m. and emergency personnel arrived within four minutes of the call.

The boy was airlifted by helicopter to a medical facility in Duluth.

Authorities have not yet released the names of those involved.

The incident is being investigated by the Grand Rapids Police Department, Itasca County Sheriff’s Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The Minnesota State Patrol assisted at the scene.

