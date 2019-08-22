Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Eight People Injured In Bus Crash Near State Fair

Aug. 22 2019

Eight people were injured after two tour busses, one from Little Falls, collided on a Twin Cities highway outside of the Minnesota State Fair late Thursday morning.

According to Little Falls Community Schools, one of their community services busses was on its way to the State Fair traveling on Highway 280 when it was hit by a vehicle that crossed the embankment. Eight people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, including the drivers of the two tour busses.

Minnesota State Patrol Lieutenant Gordon Shank told reporters the crash happened shortly before 10:30 Thursday morning about a half-mile from the fair which started today.

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

