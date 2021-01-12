Lakeland PBS

Eight Arrested in Protest to Oppose Line 3 Construction

Lakeland News — Jan. 11 2021

Eight people were arrested in a protest to oppose construction of the Enbridge Energy Line 3 oil pipeline replacement in northern Minnesota.

Authorities say more than 150 people gathered in Aitkin County on Saturday to protest. They blocked a road in one area, then traveled on buses and cars to another area south of Hill City, where authorities say they interfered with construction workers.

After ignoring orders to leave, seven people were booked into jail for trespassing on critical infrastructure, and one person was cited and released for failing to leave an unlawful assembly.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

44 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 2,004 New Cases Reported Thursday

Brainerd Man Facing Domestic Assault Charges Following Christmas Incident

Federal Complaint Filed Against Enbridge Line 3 Construction

Line 3 Opponents File Lawsuit to Stop Construction; Protest in Backus on Monday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.