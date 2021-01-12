Eight Arrested in Protest to Oppose Line 3 Construction

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Eight people were arrested in a protest to oppose construction of the Enbridge Energy Line 3 oil pipeline replacement in northern Minnesota.

Authorities say more than 150 people gathered in Aitkin County on Saturday to protest. They blocked a road in one area, then traveled on buses and cars to another area south of Hill City, where authorities say they interfered with construction workers.

After ignoring orders to leave, seven people were booked into jail for trespassing on critical infrastructure, and one person was cited and released for failing to leave an unlawful assembly.

