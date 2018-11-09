Education Minnesota Accepting Nominations For Minnesota Teacher Of The Year

Education Minnesota is accepting nominations for the 2019 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Nominations are due by November 15 and can be submitted online at Education Minnesota’s website. The 2019 Teacher of the Year will be named at a ceremony on May 5, 2019 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.

The Minnesota Teacher of the Year also becomes Minnesota’s candidate for National Teacher of the Year.

Eligible nominees must meet these criteria:

Teach in a public or nonpublic pre-kindergarten–12th grade school, in an Adult Basic Education or ECFE program, working at least 50 percent of the time directly with students.

Hold a bachelor’s degree and a Minnesota teaching license.

Have completed five years of teaching by the nomination deadline.

Intend to teach during the 2019-2020 school year.